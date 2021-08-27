India reaches vaccine milestone: 50% have got at least one dose

India on Thursday completed administering at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to half its eligible adult population, as it crossed 61.10 crore cumulative vaccinations across the country.

According to the government, based on the projected mid-year count for 2020, the total population of the country aged 18 years and above is approximately 94 crore. On Thursday, India completed administering 47.29 crore first doses — which is 50.30 per cent of this projected adult population.

Daily vaccinations have so far averaged 52.16 lakh doses in August, compared to 43.41 lakh doses administered in July.

According to the Health Ministry, 50 per cent of the population above the age of 18 has received the first dose, and 15 per cent is fully vaccinated.

Official data show 99 per cent of healthcare workers have received their first shot, and 83 per cent are fully vaccinated. All frontline workers have received their first shot, and 79 per cent are fully vaccinated.

While single-dose vaccination cover is well above the national average in smaller states like Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Goa, the four big states — Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, and West Bengal — are yet to achieve 50 per cent single dose vaccination coverage.