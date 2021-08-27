India of 2047 would be developed country, free of any social discrimination: Kovind

With the efforts of the young generation, India of 2047 would be established as a developed country, free of any social discrimination, in accordance with the constitutional ideals of justice, equality, and fraternity, said President Ram Nath Kovind while addressing the 9th convocation of the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Lucknow on Thursday.

"We would be playing a decisive role in creating an inclusive world order. For the creation of such an egalitarian and strong India, students must start working from today," he said.

President said changes are taking place all over the world in almost all aspects of life at a fast pace. "In such times, students have to make their place in today's dynamic global scenario remaining alert and aware. They also have to contribute in building a better society and the country."

Babasaheb's books, articles, and speeches, students would find many such guiding and inspiring references which would be helpful for them in their career and nation-building, he said.

Pointing that India has a very good start-up ecosystem, and is ranked third in the world on the basis of the total number of unicorns, Kovind said, "Had Babasaheb been alive today, he would have been very happy to see this. Babasaheb was in favour of hard work and self-employment."