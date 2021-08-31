Attack on police station in NE Colombia injures 14

At least 12 police officers and two civilians were wounded on Monday following an attack on a police station in the northeast Colombian city of Cucuta, Defense Minister Diego Molano said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Terrorist attack at the Atalaya station of Police District 2 in Cucuta leaves 12 police officers and 2 civilians wounded," the official wrote on his Twitter account.

Brigadier General Oscar Moreno, commander of the Cucuta Metropolitan Police, told local media that the attack occurred around 6:30 a.m. local time when a device exploded under a chair in the station.

The explosion affected the facilities and personnel who were leaving to start their work day, Moreno said, adding that they expect "to have a clearer appraisal" in the next hours.