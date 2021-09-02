India invited to EU foreign ministers' meet, discussion on Afghanistan on cards

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has been invited for an informal meeting of foreign ministers of the European Union (EU) in Slovenia on September 3.

The invitation was extended by Slovenia, which presently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union till December.

"A special invitation has been extended to EAM Dr. Jaishankar by the EU Presidency to participate in this informal meeting and interact with the EU FMs," sources told India Today.

Sources said the focus of discussions at the meeting was likely to be on "developments in Afghanistan and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region".

India is the only Asian country and one of three non-EU nations to be invited for the meet. The other two are Kenya and the United States of America.

Slovenia will host the EU Foreign Affairs Council on September 3, which will be attended by foreign ministers of the European Union. This format, known as the Gymnich meeting, is a highlight of each Presidency.

The EU's Indo-Pacific Strategy is expected to take place in September.