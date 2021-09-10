INS Dhruv: India gets its first nuclear missile tracking ship

In what comes as a significant boost to the country's naval power, India is all set to launch its first satellite and ballistic missile tracking ship Dhruv on Friday.

The 10,000-tonne vessel will be commissioned from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in the presence of senior officials from the Indian Navy, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), and the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), among others.

INS Dhruv lies at the heart of India's future anti-ballistic capabilities and the ship will play a key role in advancing the country's presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

INS Dhruv, the latest addition to the Indian Navy's arsenal, was built by the Hindustan Shipyard in collaboration with the DRDO and NTRO. The ship is equipped with multiple features that make it a state-of-the-art instrument in modern naval warfare.