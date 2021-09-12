British qualifier Raducanu wins U.S. Open title

British qualifier Emma Raducanu beat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in a battle of two unseeded teenagers to win the U.S. Open women's title on Saturday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The 150th-ranked Raducanu is the first qualifier to win one of the four majors and the 18-year-old also became the first British woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title.