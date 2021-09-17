'India is Amazon's second-largest technology hub'

India is the second-largest technology hub for Amazon globally and its teams are powering innovations not only for customers in the country but globally as well, a top company executive said on Thursday.

Speaking at Amazon India Career Day, Amazon global senior vice president and country head India Amit Agarwal said the e-commerce company employs over one lakh professionals in India across diverse areas from engineering, supply chain, content creation, marketing, video and others.

"India is also the second-largest technology hub for Amazon globally, with some of the most talented software developers, product managers, machine learning scientists, and research scientists as part of the team," he said.

The teams are powering innovations not only for India, but also for customers globally, building services that practically touch every aspect of the customer journey with Amazon, he added.Agarwal cited the example of its team in Bengaluru that has built a cloud-based warehouse management system to help sellers streamline their warehouse operations, and ship orders to customers fast and reliably.