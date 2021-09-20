In first foreign visit after taking over as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat to visit Russia, US

In his first visit abroad after taking over as the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat will be visiting Russia and the US.

Rawat took over his new office as CDS on December 31, 2019, and since then has been declining foreign invitations for focusing on the new assignment of integrating the defence forces as a combined fighting force.

"There is a conference of the CDS-rank officers of the Shanghai Cooperation Agreement member countries. China and Pakistan are also part of this grouping," senior defence officials said.

The CDS conference would be focusing on addressing the regional security issues and Afghanistan is also likely to come up for discussion, they said.

The CDS would also witness the activities of the respective armed forces taking part in the SCO peace mission drills being held in Russia. Indian Army and Air Force are also taking part in the exercise there.