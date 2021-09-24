Indians contributed 'in a big way' to Expo 2020 Dubai: Ambassador

Considering the proportion of the Indian population in the UAE and the connections expats have built across the country, it is 'very clear' that the community will be the "largest participant" of Expo 2020 Dubai, Indian ambassador to the UAE Pavan Kapoor said on Wednesday.

Indians have contributed to the mega event 'in a big way', Kapoor said as he addressed a Press briefing, which was also attended by Indian Consul-General Dr Aman Puri and other dignitaries.

When asked whether Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Expo 2020, Kapoor said It is unlikely that Modi will miss the world fair.

The pavilion will be formally inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry.

On Wednesday, India unveiled its Dh250-million pavilion — one of the biggest at Expo — for the first time with a spectacular sound and light show.