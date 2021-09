Heavy rains, flooding hit over 300,000 people in Sudan: UN

Heavy rains and flooding have affected more than 300,000 people in 14 of Sudan's 18 states, and relief stocks are running low, UN humanitarians said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Flooding has destroyed 15,000 houses and damaged 45,000," the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said. "Bridges have collapsed, roads have been cut off and farmland has been inundated. Thousands of people are homeless and sheltering in schools and public buildings."

The office warned that relief stocks urgently need to be replenished. Aid reached 183,000 people, including food aid for more than 88,000 people, the provision of shelter and non-food items to nearly 72,000 people, and direct health services to more than 14,500 people.

There is fear a pipeline break could leave 330,000 people without adequate water, sanitation and hygiene support, which is critical in a flood emergency, OCHA said. It would deprive more than 250,000 people of essential health services.

The Sudanese government is leading the response with United Nations and non-governmental partners. White Nile, Gedaref and Al Jazirah states are the most affected, the humanitarian office said.

The 1.9 billion U.S. dollar UN-coordinated Humanitarian Response Plan is only 25 percent funded, OCHA said. That is 10 percent below the average of all the response plans.