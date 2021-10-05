Adani to invest about $70 bn in green energy value chain

Adani Group over the next decade will invest over $20 billion in renewable energy generation and the overall organic and inorganic investments across the entire green energy value chain will range between $50 and 70 billion, said Gautam Adani in his keynote address at TiE Sustainability Summit 2021 (TSS- 2021) on Monday.

This will include investments with potential partners for electrolyser manufacturing, backward integrations to secure the supply chain for our solar and wind generation businesses, and AI-based industrial cloud platforms.

He said, “We are confident that our integrated value chain, our scale, and experience put us on the road to be the producer of the least expensive green electron anywhere in the world. This advantage opens several new pathways for us including setting us up to be one of the largest green hydrogen producers in the world, thereby opening up additional possibilities to be a partner of choice for several other industrial businesses.”