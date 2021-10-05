Harsh Shringla meets Lankan leadership, reaffirms support to post-Covid recovery

Other News 5 October 2021 23:49 (UTC+04:00)
Harsh Shringla meets Lankan leadership, reaffirms support to post-Covid recovery

Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla held talks with Sri Lanka’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Monday to review bilateral ties and development cooperation during a visit aimed at giving impetus to relations against the backdrop of China’s growing presence in the island nation, Trend reports citing Hindustantimes.

Ten Sri Lankan ministers, including foreign minister GL Peiris, joined Shringla for the inauguration of several India-funded development projects in the housing and education sectors. Shringla reaffirmed that India will stand with the Sri Lankan government in its efforts for post-Covid-19 recovery.

Two days before Harsh Shringla began his visit to Sri Lanka on October 2, state-owned Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) inked a deal with India’s Adani Group to develop and run the strategic Colombo Port’s West Container Terminal. This came some eight months after Sri Lanka reneged on a 2019 deal with India and Japan to operate the East Container Terminal, angering both countries.

Adani Group and its local partner John Keells Holdings will jointly have an 85% stake in the West Container Terminal, giving India a much-needed strategic presence at Colombo port, where almost 70% of operations involve shipments bound for India.

The foreign secretary’s visit to Colombo is being seen as an opportunity to get bilateral ties back on track after recent problems such as the scrapping of the MoU on the East Container Terminal, and to assess Sri Lanka’s development assistance requirements.

Peiris, who was recently appointed foreign minister, and Basil Rajapaksa, the younger brother of the premier, who was appointed the finance minister, are seen as strategists who understand the importance of India at a time when Sri Lanka is facing financial pressures due to declining forex reserves and shortages of food items.

India’s relationship with Sri Lanka is seen as one of the most important in the neighbourhood, though there has been some heartburn in New Delhi over Colombo speedily clearing China-funded projects amid the Covid-19 pandemic while going slow on India’s proposals such as the development of the oil storage facility at Trincomalee.

The Indian high commission said the four projects in the housing and education sectors that were jointly inaugurated by Shringla Peiris exemplified “India’s strong and multifaceted development cooperation profile”.

The Indian side handed over 1,235 houses built under the third phase of the Indian Housing Project (IHP), which is part of the largest grant aid project for constructing 50,000 houses at a cost of ₹1,372 crore. A total of 4,000 houses will be built in the third phase, and more than 3,500 have already been completed.

The Indian side also handed over 24 houses built for low-income families in Vavuniya district under the Model Village Housing Project. A total of 600 houses will be built in 25 districts under this project.

The two sides also inaugurated the Vada Central Ladies College at Vadamarachi in the Northern Province and Saraswathi Central College at Pusellawa in Kandy district.

Shringla reviewed bilateral cooperation during a delegation-level meeting with Sri Lankan foreign secretary Jayanath Colombage, and discussed economic and commercial ties and post-pandemic economic recovery during his meeting with finance minister Rajapaksa.

During his meeting with foreign minister Peiris, Shringla focused on the early conclusion of projects and enhancing connectivity to help accelerate Sri Lanka’s economic recovery. The Indian high commission also tweeted that Shringla had a productive discussion with the Sri Lankan premier on “further consolidating the multifaceted India-Sri Lanka partnership”.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises
Most of construction work in Baku carried out by private enterprises
AzerGold signs contract to finance road construction in Goygol district
AzerGold signs contract to finance road construction in Goygol district
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Russian “Perviy Kanal” TV on October 6, 2020 (PHOTO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 6, 2020 Politics 00:01
Harsh Shringla meets Lankan leadership, reaffirms support to post-Covid recovery Other News 5 October 23:49
Private sector will play key role in achieving self reliance in defence - Rajnath Other News 5 October 23:22
Close Tehran-Islamabad coordination on Afghanistan satisfying - Pakistani FM Iran 5 October 23:11
Armenian media spread another false information about the Azerbaijani army - MoD Politics 5 October 22:36
Kazakh Deputy PM Roman Sklyar meets with Korean business community reps Kazakhstan 5 October 22:15
Turkish Foreign Minister urges for Georgia, Ukraine support Georgia 5 October 21:48
Turkey to gather council in 2022 to fight negative effects of climate change Turkey 5 October 21:38
Practical activity being held within Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises in Nakhchivan (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 20:55
Scottish company to build roads in Azerbaijan Economy 5 October 20:30
Azerbaijani Xalq Bank simplifies lending conditions Finance 5 October 20:18
Kazakhstan prepares multi-year plan of automating irrigation network Kazakhstan 5 October 20:15
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 5 October 19:40
Azerbaijan confirms 826 more COVID-19 cases, 1,597 recoveries Society 5 October 19:36
Webinar on Garments Industry organised by the Embassy of India (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 5 October 19:16
Azerbaijani expert talks impact of COVID-19 on jewelry market Economy 5 October 19:11
Preparation work for holding Int'l Business Forum in Baku underway Economy 5 October 18:46
Baku to hold IB Forum through organizational support of SMBDA, Turkish MUSIAD (PHOTO) Economy 5 October 18:26
Huseyniyye Mosque in Baku suspended due to COVID-19 – ministry Society 5 October 18:12
Azerbaijani Wikipedia volunteers posting articles about Second Karabakh War Society 5 October 18:07
U.S. trade deficit jumps to record high in August US 5 October 17:50
We will be able to provide whole world with complete information about Armenian atrocities - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
Region will return to its previous state, everyone should know this - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
Turkey and Russia have great role to play in establishing stability in region today - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 17:44
We rightly celebrated victory in April battles as glorious victory of our Army - Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 17:44
NATO Military Committee to visit Georgia Georgia 5 October 17:41
Iran declares details of passenger, cargo transportation through country’s airports Transport 5 October 17:38
Central Bank of Azerbaijan holds auction with participation of State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan Finance 5 October 17:35
Turkmenistan reveals recent data on transactions in stock market Turkmenistan 5 October 17:35
Defense ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia hold joint press conference (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 17:33
SOCAR Georgia Petroleum LTD announces tender to buy building reinforcement Tenders 5 October 17:31
Israel to sell air defense systems to Czech Republic Israel 5 October 17:16
EU Commission to launch EU budget rules review on Oct 19 Europe 5 October 17:10
Qatar energy minister says current gas market conditions unhealthy Arab World 5 October 17:09
Turkey sees increase in leather goods exports for 9M2021 Turkey 5 October 17:07
Turkey announces growth in chemicals exports for 9M2021 Turkey 5 October 17:06
Azerbaijani-Turkish "Indestructible Brotherhood-2021" military exercises in Nakhchivan continue (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 17:04
Data on car shipments between Turkey's Samsun, Russia's Temryuk ports disclosed Turkey 5 October 17:03
Sales in Baku trading network up Economy 5 October 17:01
Drawing competition among children - "Add color to love for the Motherland!" Society 5 October 16:59
Turkmenistan to develop ‘Export Platform’ Turkmenistan 5 October 16:56
We ended the war with Victory, now we have started a period of peace with victory and we will end it with victory too - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 16:48
Belarus boosts imports from Turkmenistan Business 5 October 16:47
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports soars Transport 5 October 16:46
We consider territory where we are stationed the territory of Azerbaijan and we are right - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 16:45
Iran bans Azerbaijani military planes to fly through its territory to Nakhchivan Politics 5 October 16:44
Georgia lifts several COVID-19 restrictions Georgia 5 October 16:39
EU needs new tools to reduce exposure to gas market fluctuations Oil&Gas 5 October 16:31
Oil prices could rise substantially higher than current level – Saxo Bank Oil&Gas 5 October 16:08
Heartfelt moments from meeting of President Aliyev with public representatives in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 16:06
Uzbekistan intends to increase volume of production of building materials Business 5 October 16:05
Kazakhstan to build new sturgeon factory Kazakhstan 5 October 16:02
Iran plans to reduce petrochemical imports in favor of domestic production Oil&Gas 5 October 15:58
Georgia increases import of vehicles Georgia 5 October 15:51
Israel cabinet approves new member to central bank's MPC Israel 5 October 15:44
UAE non-oil private sector grows but employment slows down in Sept Arab World 5 October 15:43
Oil production to be stable over next five years - Kazakhstan's Energy Ministry Kazakhstan 5 October 15:41
Portugal to give booster COVID-19 shot to older adults Europe 5 October 15:39
PepsiCo raises annual revenue forecast as soda demand jumps US 5 October 15:37
Kazakhstan to gradually reduce area under rice, cotton crops Kazakhstan 5 October 15:34
Azerbaijan’s defense minister meets with Turkish and Georgian counterparts (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 15:33
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan among top gasoline importers to Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:32
Turkish, Saudi Arabian, Netherlands' companies to commission TPPs in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:29
Russian pharmaceutical exporters have potential to increase their presence in Azerbaijan - Russian Trade rep Economy 5 October 15:07
Masdar, ACWA Power to commission 4 wind farms in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 5 October 15:04
Adani to invest about $70 bn in green energy value chain Other News 5 October 15:03
Iran issues licenses for setting up of enterprises in Zanjan Province Business 5 October 14:59
Uzbekistan to commission half a dozen of PV power plants by 2023 Oil&Gas 5 October 14:56
Baku Network Expert Platform, Turkish ATA Platform sign co-op agreement (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 14:51
Azerbaijan records decrease in car sales for 8M2021 Transport 5 October 14:50
JP Morgan forecasts increase in 2022 world oil demand Oil&Gas 5 October 14:43
Iran sees increase non-oil GDP growth Business 5 October 14:38
Europe to see increase in gasoline demand – JP Morgan Oil&Gas 5 October 14:35
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 5 Society 5 October 14:35
Iran shares data on volume of products sold via liter on IRENEX Oil&Gas 5 October 14:34
Indian Navy to operate mix of nuclear and conventional diesel-electric submarines: Govt Other News 5 October 14:22
Iran to legally challenge trawling Business 5 October 14:19
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 14:18
Remarkable footage: President Ilham Aliyev views Harop unmanned aerial vehicles in Jabrayil (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 5 October 14:03
Some Iranian provincial mullah recently opened his mouth and fabricated slander against Azerbaijan, I said not to pay attention - President Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 5 October 13:54
At meeting in Vienna, FMs of Minsk Group countries gave me text of statement, I said that I would not sign it - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 13:46
Iran Customs Administration to release imported human serum Business 5 October 13:45
Development plan of Jabrayil city presented to Azerbaijani President (PHOTO) Politics 5 October 13:42
Azerbaijan to begin COVID-19 vaccination of teenagers from 12 to 15 years old Society 5 October 13:13
President Ilham Aliyev calls President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon Politics 5 October 13:08
Georgia, NATO hold joint naval exercises in Black Sea Georgia 5 October 12:51
End been put to mythology, nobody talks about “invincible Armenian army” any more, says Azerbaijani president Politics 5 October 12:48
Baseless accusations against us will not remain unanswered - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 October 12:47
Saudi non-oil new business growth at seven-year high in Sept Arab World 5 October 12:46
Our Great Return began with Jabrayil - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 October 12:46
UK co Marlowe buys Israeli compliance tools co VinciWorks Europe 5 October 12:44
We won, created new reality, so everyone must and will reckon with this reality - President Aliyev Politics 5 October 12:44
Russia to launch Luna-25 automatic station in July 2022 — Roscosmos Russia 5 October 12:42
Liberation of Jabrayil began five years ago - Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Politics 5 October 12:42
Gas prices in Europe nearly reach $1,250 per 1,000 cubic meters Europe 5 October 12:40
Gulfstream introduces two new business aircraft US 5 October 12:38
We mobilized all our resources and will continue to do so in order to restore Jabrayil and all other districts - President Aliyev (FULL SPEECH) Politics 5 October 12:38
Public catering turnover in Azerbaijani capital increases Economy 5 October 12:26
70% of India's adult population administered first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: Union Health Minister Other News 5 October 12:21
All news