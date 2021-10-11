Developed countries should do a Net-Minus to vacate carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow: India

India has underlined that the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 should be based on the principle of equity, with developing countries peaking later given their respective sustainable development paths while developed countries should do a “Net-Minus”.

Net-zero emissions mean that the world is not adding new emissions to the atmosphere.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed that emissions must fall by half by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions no later than 2050 to reach the 1.5 Celsius goal of the Paris Agreement.

“While there is a discussion on the concept of Net-Zero, it is important to understand its implications. A global Net-Zero should be based on the principle of common but differentiated responsibility and of equity, where developing countries will be peaking later given their respective sustainable development paths,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said on Friday.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly General Debate of the Second Committee on ‘Crisis, Resilience and Recovery — Accelerating Progress towards the 2030 Agenda’, he said “consequently, in order to vacate the carbon space in 2050 for developing countries to grow, the developed countries should, in fact, do a Net-Minus.”