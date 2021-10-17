At least 6 dead, 1 missing after ship sinks in Brazil
At least six people died and another one is missing after a ship sank in the Paraguay River in the central-western Brazilian state of Mato Grosso, local authorities reported on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The event occurred on Friday afternoon when a strong wind caused the sinking of the ship, which was carrying 21 people, mostly tourists, who had left Rio Verde in Goias state on Oct. 8.
The six victims were all men, four of whom belonged to the same family.
The boat was about 10 kilometers from the city of Corumba and 14 of the people on board were able to swim to safety.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares publication in connection with anniversary of Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja
Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense
Latest
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shares publication in connection with anniversary of Armenia's rocket attacks on Ganja
Information about firing of Azerbaijani army in direction of Arazdeyen does not reflect truth - Ministry of Defense
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 17, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Post-conflict reconstruction projects launched by President Ilham Aliyev is unprecedented - Aide to President (VIDEO)
Over past 25-30 years, no country independently conducted such large-scale reconstruction in post-conflict period - aide to Azerbaijani president
Armenia must take serious and positive steps to open communications - Azerbaijani president's assistant (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
Representatives of diplomatic corps view restoration work in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD