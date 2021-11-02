Developed Nations Failed To Meet Yearly $100 Billion Support Goal: Minister At COP 26

Other News 2 November 2021 17:21 (UTC+04:00)
Developed Nations Failed To Meet Yearly $100 Billion Support Goal: Minister At COP 26

Developed nations have not only failed to meet the USD 100 billion goal per year of support to developing nations since 2009 but also continue to present it as the ceiling of their ambition all the way to 2025, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the international climate conference COP 26 in Glasgow.

Mr Yadav, who is representing India at the UN Climate Change Conference, made the statement on behalf of the BASIC group of countries - Brazil, South Africa, India and China - at the opening plenary session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26), which began on Sunday.

"Delivered the BASIC statement at opening plenary of COP26 underlining that developed nations have not only failed to meet the USD 100 billion goal per year of support to developing nations since 2009 but also continue to present it as ceiling of their ambition all the way to 2025," Yadav tweeted.

"In a context where developing countries, including BASIC countries, have massively stepped up their climate actions since 2009, it is unacceptable that there is still no matching ambition from developed countries on the enabling means of implementation on climate finance support," he said.

The minister reached Glasgow on October 29 to attend the COP 26 to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is being presided over by the UK and will end on November 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also attending the crucial conference, will be addressing leaders from nearly 200 countries on November 1 and 2.

At the plenary on Sunday, the environment minister also highlighted that even though COP 26 has been delayed by a year, parties have already commenced implementation of their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and therefore, it is crucial that the Paris Agreement Rulebook is concluded at COP 26.

"In doing so, full effect must be given to implementation of the principles of equity and Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC) and, recognition of the very different national circumstances of parties," he said in a statement.

Yadav underlined that developing countries must be accorded time, policy space and support to transition towards a low emissions future.

The minister mentioned that COP 26 must aim for higher global ambition on climate finance and adaptation as well, along with recognition of parties' differing historical responsibilities and the developmental challenges faced by developing countries, compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the statement, Yadav recalled the bottom-up nature of the Paris Agreement and the freedom of parties to determine their NDCs and progressively update them based on the outcomes of the global stocktake cycle and call of science.

With regard to the long-term temperature goal, he affirmed that the latest available science makes it clear that all parties need to immediately contribute their fair share, and achieving this would require developed countries to rapidly reduce their emissions and dramatically scale-up their financial support to developing countries.

He added that COP 26 needs to be remembered as the COP where a step-change in financial support for developing countries from developed countries was initiated.

Yadav said that finance, technology development and transfer and capacity-building are critical enablers of climate actions in developing countries.

"Decisions particularly on climate finance and Article 6 can significantly help enhance climate ambition. A market mechanism that facilitates private sector engagement in carbon markets could help further raise climate ambition, in addition to what is being achieved under the NDCs," he said in the statement.

Yadav also highlighted that the success of multilateralism lies in transparent, inclusive, party-driven and consensus-based nature of the UNFCCC process and the group expects that all agenda items shall proceed in an inclusive and balanced manner, and the outcome should reflect the views of all parties.

On behalf of the BASIC group, he reaffirmed full commitment to fighting climate change and work constructively and progressively with the presidency and all other parties in ensuring that a successful outcome is reached at COP 26.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Denmark, UK to invest $130 bln by 2030 to fight climate change
Denmark, UK to invest $130 bln by 2030 to fight climate change
Eni reduces gas production in Europe
Eni reduces gas production in Europe
EBRD stands ready to help Azerbaijan boost investment in green economy (Exclusive)
EBRD stands ready to help Azerbaijan boost investment in green economy (Exclusive)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow Israel 17:41
Volume of cargo loaded/unloaded in Iran’s Khorramshahr port soars Transport 17:41
Pfizer expects COVID-19 vaccine sales of $29 bln in 2022 US 17:38
Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 U.S. vehicles over software communication error US 17:36
Number of operating business entities in Uzbekistan steadily growing Uzbekistan 17:36
Turkmenistan to join treaty on establishing Global Green Growth Institute Turkmenistan 17:33
India's target of 500 GW renewable energy by 2030 significant contribution to climate ... Other News 17:31
Iran’s IAC shares data on cargo transportation via Iranian airports Transport 17:31
Bahar Azadi gold coin price begins to fall in Iran Finance 17:30
Five More Countries Recognise India's Covid Vaccination Certificate Other News 17:23
Developed Nations Failed To Meet Yearly $100 Billion Support Goal: Minister At COP 26 Other News 17:21
Denmark, UK to invest $130 bln by 2030 to fight climate change Europe 17:19
Eni reduces gas production in Europe Oil&Gas 17:18
Azerbaijan organizes business training in Zangilan within ‘Smart Village’ project (PHOTO) Economy 17:12
Volume of Turkmen oil moved through Russia’s Transneft in 10M2021 revealed Oil&Gas 17:01
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Istanbul port in 9M2021 Turkey 16:49
Azerbaijan to consider declaring amnesty in connection with Victory Day Politics 16:46
Powers of Azerbaijan Investment Holding expanded - presidential decree Economy 16:42
Azerbaijan hands over bodies of 11 Armenian servicemen found on its liberated lands Politics 16:41
Novavax-Serum institute vaccine gets emergency use approval in Indonesia Other News 16:30
Georgia shares data on its most exported goods to Azerbaijan Georgia 16:26
Azerbaijan discloses number of restored buildings damaged by Armenians in Tartar (PHOTO) Society 16:22
Azerbaijan increases imports of steel from Turkey Turkey 16:18
Kazakhstan's insurance companies scale up their assets in 9M2021 Kazakhstan 16:17
Russian company working to back paper production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 16:14
Kazakhstan sees increase in liabilities of insurance companies Kazakhstan 16:05
Kremlin urges not to rush to conclusions about need for OPEC+ to increase oil output Russia 16:01
Kazakhstan discloses volumes of total assets of banking sector Finance 15:59
Azerbaijan's SMBDA opens tender for financing research projects Economy 15:53
bp’s total assets grow significantly Oil&Gas 15:51
Iran records increase in load/unload operations in Imam Khomeini port Transport 15:51
MasterCard says e-commerce payments in Azerbaijan increase Economy 15:42
Kazakhstan increases manufacturing of oil equipment Business 15:39
SOCAR Gas Georgia increases gas tariffs Georgia 15:37
Revenues of Iran's petrochemical sector to increase Oil&Gas 15:35
Russia records another 39,008 coronavirus cases, lowest daily number in a week Russia 15:16
Azerbaijani cashback credit cards to be accepted in Turkey from mid-2022 Economy 15:12
MasterCard cards support Apple Pay in Azerbaijan Economy 15:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 2 Society 15:08
Unibank and Leobank Bring Apple Pay to Customers Society 15:07
Iran's Sefid-Dasht Steel Company boosts sponge iron production Business 15:07
Kazakhstan records decline in volume of overdue loans for September 2021 Kazakhstan 14:55
Kazakhstan notes growing demand for energy resources Oil&Gas 14:36
India signs $40 million project with World Bank to enhance health systems in Meghalaya Other News 14:30
India to launch mega-vaccination drive today against Covid-19 Other News 14:26
Japan to help modernize Uzbekistan's cotton and fertilizer industries Uzbekistan 14:11
bp gets back to profit from joint ventures Oil&Gas 14:02
Azerbaijan eyes launching mobile POS terminals ICT 13:53
Russia’s Astrakhan considers opening business center in Azerbaijan Transport 13:51
bp gains replacement cost profit from oil production & operations Oil&Gas 13:46
bp sees decrease in capital expenditure Oil&Gas 13:32
Iran sees increases in foreign trade Business 13:24
Azerbaijan discloses amount of urgent bonuses to persons fighting COVID-19 Society 13:05
Azerbaijan's Nar mobile operator to continue upgrading its sale, service centers in 2022 ICT 13:02
Nar’s 4G users continue to surge Society 12:45
Russia to feature cutting-edge Checkmate fighter at Dubai Airshow Russia 12:41
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Antalya port in 9M2021 Turkey 12:36
Cargo movements in Iranian ports growing Transport 12:34
Azerbaijan interested in purchasing fighter jets from Pakistan Politics 12:32
'Turkic World' presented in Istanbul through organization of Turkey's Presidential Administration - Albayrak Media Group (VIDEO) Politics 12:31
Passenger transportation via Iranian airports increases Transport 12:30
Bank Respublika Brings Apple Pay to Customers Finance 12:12
Azerbaijan launches Apple Pay payment system Economy 12:07
EBRD stands ready to help Azerbaijan boost investment in green economy (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 12:05
Georgia ends up with expired AstraZeneca vaccine due to low demand Georgia 12:02
Newly appointed US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State to pay visit to Azerbaijan Politics 11:54
Israeli auto-tech co Autobrains raises $101m Israel 11:52
Number of passenger planes received by Iranian airports up Transport 11:49
Azerbaijan's Nar mobile operator unveils funds allocated for social projects ICT 11:48
Oil prices may be nearing three-digit level Oil&Gas 11:44
Iranian airlines resume flights to Georgia Georgia 11:37
Kazakhstan to resume regular flights to India Transport 11:36
France stands for launching demarcation, delimitation of Armenia-Azerbaijan borders Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict 11:35
India will reach net-zero emissions by 2070, PM Modi says at COP26 as he promises ‘panchamrit’ Other News 11:34
Uzbekistan shares data on changes of prices for real estate Uzbekistan 11:33
Azerbaijan shows footage from Kalbajar's Goydara village (VIDEO) Politics 11:32
Maersk expands air freight with new Boeing planes, logistics firm acquisition Europe 11:31
Big money should be spent on Iran’s oil, gas sectors - minister Oil&Gas 11:31
Baku Higher Oil School, Bogazici University sign Memorandum of Understanding (PHOTO) Society 11:28
SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence Other News 11:24
Value of Turkey's export of leather goods to Kazakhstan surges Turkey 11:17
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 2 Georgia 11:14
Uzbekistan reveals changes in prices of construction materials for 9M2021 Uzbekistan 11:13
World to face oil shortage in mid-2020s amid insufficient investment Oil&Gas 11:12
Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 US 11:11
Georgia's exports of copper ores down Georgia 10:55
Кazakh Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy hydraulic press Tenders 10:54
Iranian currency rates for November 2 Finance 10:54
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Oil&Gas 10:53
Number of ships received by at Turkey’s Botas port in 9M2021 revealed Turkey 10:50
Turkey reveals number of ships received by Gemlik port in 9M2021 Turkey 10:48
Baku Media Center to present documentary on liberation of Shusha (VIDEO) Society 10:42
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Izmir port in 9M2021 Turkey 10:41
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Antalya port Turkey 10:40
Azerbaijan to provide Aghdam with power supply in near future – Azerenergy (PHOTO/VIDEO) Oil&Gas 10:30
Distance Chinese language courses kicks off at UNEC again Society 10:14
'It's my duty to raise voice for developing nations': COP26 would do well to heed PM Modi Other News 10:11
New batch of Russian Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Venezuela Russia 10:10
Delegation of Azerbaijan to visit Dubai with business mission Economy 09:55
Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from well at field in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:54
All news