Ayurveda Day celebrated in Baku (PHOTO)

As part of the ongoing celebrations of the 75 years of India’s Independence, Embassy of India, Baku organized an event to celebrate Ayurveda Day on November 02, 2021.

The event was attended by senior medical professionals, doctors, major tour operators, officials of Azerbaijan Tourism Board and prominent representatives of the media.

In his opening speech, the Ambassador of India Mr. B.Vanlalvawna highlighted the growing relevance of Ayurveda in the present age and also spoke about the opportunities offered by wellness centers in India which use traditional systems of medicine.

He said the celebration of Ayurveda Day in Azerbaijan is significant as India celebrates 75 years of its independence under the initiative Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Mr. Kamran Agasi, CEO of Avromed gave a talk on the importance and significance of Ayurveda and its potential in Azerbaijan. He also highlighted the facilities provided by wellness centers in India based on his personal experiences. A short documentary film on Ayurveda which was subtitled in Azerbaijani was screened for the audience.

Ayurveda, India’s 5000 year old healing system is gaining relevance across the world particularly during the pandemic. Ayurveda is a Sanskrit word and it means “The Science of Life”. Ayurveda combines science with practical ways of healthy living and natural ways of healing making it effective and popular. Since the time of ancient India, this scientific knowledge has had growing influence in many societies and natural healing systems in other parts of the world have derived their origins from Ayurveda.