Acting FM of Afghanistan arrives in Pakistan for 3-day visit

Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday for a three-day visit as head of a high-level delegation to hold wide-ranging talks with the Pakistani leadership, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and Abdul Razak Dawood, advisor to Pakistani prime minister on commerce, textile, industry and production, and investment welcomed Muttaqi on his arrival, according to the state television of Pakistan.

The Foreign Ministry of Pakistan said on Tuesday that the visit is taking place as a follow-up to Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi's visit to Kabul in October.

The exchanges will focus on Pakistan-Afghanistan relations with a particular focus inter alia on enhanced trade, facilitation of transit trade, cross-border movement, land and aviation links, people-to-people contacts and regional connectivity, according to the foreign ministry.