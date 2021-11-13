Seven killed, five injured in Burkina Faso ambush
Seven police officers were killed and five others injured in an ambush by gunmen on Friday in the Sahel region in Burkina Faso, the police said in the capital Ouagadougou, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to a police statement, the ambush targeted a squad of the Republic security companies officers of Dori while in mission to ensure security on Dori-Essakane road axis in Seno province on Friday morning.
"Unfortunately, seven police officers were recorded dead following the attack. Five others were injured and taken to Dori regional hospital center where they are currently under care," the police said.
The source also said a sweep operation by Burkina Faso's defense and security forces is underway in the area.
