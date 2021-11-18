90% chipmakers have design footprint in India: Intel

As many as 2,000 chips are an­nually designed in India by semi-conductor and fabless companies, Intel India managing director Prakash Mallya said in a conversation with Business Standard, Trend reports citing Indian media.

Mallya was reiterating the importance of India in the semi-conductor sweepstakes.

“As much as 90 per cent of the semi-conductor companies have a design footprint in India.

"And as many as 2,000 chips are being designed annually in the country, which reflects the talent and the fact that the eco system is already in place.

"For Intel, India is their second-largest design centre in the globe and they are working on state of the art global projects in the country,” Mallya pointed out.

On the likelihood of India becoming a manufacturing hub for semi-conductors, Mallya said it’s a highly capital intensive ind­ustry and very diverse too with chips needed for anything from phones, 5G equipment to laptops and Internet of Things (IoT).