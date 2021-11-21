Canadian police find bodies of 3 missing men killed in mudslide
The bodies of three missing men have been found at a rainstorm-caused mudslide in British Columbia province of Canada, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The men were among four people who police confirmed were missing due to the mudslide that swept across a section of a highway near Lillooet of British Columbia on Monday.
The search for one additional man is still underway but hampered by weather and local conditions.
Continuous rainfall has caused flooding, mudslides, rockslides and widespread highway closures in the southern part of British Columbia over the past week.
