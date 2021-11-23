Huge scope for growth between India & US in digital economy: US trade official

United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai, who is on a two-day visit to India, said that there is a huge potential for growth between the two economies in areas such as digital economy, services, health-related trade, and even agriculture.

Addressing the India-USA Trade Policy Forum 2021, Tai, an American attorney, said that India's greatest asset is its people, news agency ANI reported.

There is a huge potential for growth between our (India-US) two economies in areas like the digital economy, services, health-related trade, and even agriculture: US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/Sd9PfuG38O

Talking about the trade relation between India and United States, Tai said, "trade relationship between our two countries is a top priority, both for President Biden and for me. That's why it was important for me to come to India and re-launch the trade policy forum on my first trip to Asia."

"I know that all of you in this room are similarly invested in this trade relationship. You are putting in the hard work to build commercial ventures, navigate the trading system, and strengthen ties between our countries on a daily basis," Tai was quoted as saying by ANI.