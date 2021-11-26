4 killed in explosions in Afghanistan: officials

Two explosions were reported in Afghanistan on Thursday, leaving four children killed and one child wounded, authorities confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In the country's national capital of Kabul, a bomb struck a civilian vehicle at a busy traffic circle in Karte Parwan locality, Police District 2 at about 4:15 p.m. local time, causing no casualties, Qari Saeed Khosty, spokesman of the Afghan Ministry of Interior, wrote on Twitter.

Taliban security forces have cordoned off the area for precautionary measures. The blast sent a column of thick smoke into the sky and damaged several vehicles, according to eye witnesses.

The obvious target of the blast remained unknown and no group has claimed responsibly for the attack so far. Islamic State (IS)-affiliated militants have staged several bomb explosions in Kabul and other places since Taliban's takeover in mid-August.