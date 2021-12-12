China's 2nd COVID-19 vaccine candidate allowed late-stage trials in Nepal

COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by China's WestVac Biopharma Co., Ltd. has received a nod from the Nepali authorities to conduct third-phase clinical trials in the South Asian country, the Nepali government officials said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"We approved the proposal of WestVac Biopharma Co., Ltd. to conduct third-phase trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate last month after it submitted all the necessary documents," Namita Ghimire from the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) told Xinhua on Saturday. "The trials will be conducted among people aged 18 and above."

It is the second China-made vaccine and the third COVID-19 vaccine overall to be authorized for late-stage clinical trials in Nepal.