Quad is very much for real, moved very effectively and well: Indian EAM

On the activities of the new grouping of India, the US, Israel and the UAE, he said, "that some part of it will be tech-focused, whether in green tech, or digital, or start-ups, as in these areas all four have great strengths."

"Last year has shown it is very much for real. I think it has moved very, very effectively, and moved well, precisely because it is a very contemporary arrangement. It is loose, it's a new way of working, not just for us, even for the other three Quad partners; they too were used to a more cumbersome way of working, and if you see the outcomes, these are very practical subjects, whether on vaccines, student's mobility, looking at start-ups. We have taken a very sensible view of problems of the landscape and how do we find a practical solution," said Mr Jaishankar.