Have told US, Russia and France that will make defence systems in India: Rajnath Singh

India has told friendly countries like the US, Russia and France that defence equipment for the country should be made within India now, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday. He mentioned that India cannot remain dependent on other nations for its security needs.

Speaking at the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Singh said, “Because of India’s stature, geographic location and the security challenges facing the country, we cannot remain dependent on other nations for defence technologies. We all understand this truth.”

“Our capability and capacity will not be prepared with the intention to attack anyone, but our objective is to give a befitting response to any ill-intentioned actions of an adversary.”

Singh said that “most of the countries in the world are India’s friends” and mentioned that recently senior delegates from the US, Russia and, a day ago, France’s Defence Minister had visited. “I have told all the friendly nations, that keeping in mind India’s security, we want to manufacture all defence equipment within India now.”