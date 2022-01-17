India's vaccination drive completes 1 yr, Centre launches stamp

The countrywide vaccination drive against COVID-19 on Sunday completed one year, during which over 156.76 crore vaccine doses were administered.

According to health ministry officials, over 93 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 69.8 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

A commemorative postage stamp on indigenously developed vaccine Covaxin was released to mark one year of the inoculation drive.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said that India crossed the landmark milestone of administering 10 crore vaccine doses on April 1 last year.

As many as 25 crore vaccine doses were administered on June 25, crossed 50 crore COVID-19 vaccine dose on August 6 and 75 crore on September 13, he said.