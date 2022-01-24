Sudan security forces fire tear gas on protesters

One person was shot dead on Monday when Sudanese security forces fired live rounds and teargas during protests against military rule that attracted tens of thousands of people, medics said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Such protests, along with barricades throughout the capital and a general strike last week, have continued since the military took power on Oct. 25, ending a partnership with civilian political parties since the removal of Omar al-Bashir as Sudan's ruler in 2019.

Some 74 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in crackdowns on the protests, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, which is aligned with the protest movement, mainly by gunshots and tear gas canisters.

"Our people are protesting peacefully and using all forms of nonviolent resistance towards a free, democratic and just country, only to be confronted by the military with the worst crimes," the group said.