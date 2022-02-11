AZAL implementing air navigation equipment in Zangilan Airport

Another successful stage has been achieved in the implementation of the project on rehabilitation of air navigation services over the liberated territories.

“Azeraeronavigation” ATC (AZANS) of AZAL CJSC announced obtaining of important international codes and frequencies for technical systems for air navigation services provision of the Zangilan International Airport, which is currently under construction.

These codes and radio frequencies are extremely necessary to provide air traffic control services, broadcast aviation meteorological information, implementation of communication systems, navigation, radar and other systems. They ensure the integration of navigation equipment into the international system, and accordingly, the safety and regularity of international flights.

“In a very short time, the international airport which is under construction in Zangelan will turn into a major air transport hub, which will play a significant role in the development of the economy not only of the country, but also of the entire region. As part of the planned goal, large-scale work is being carried out today to implement aeronautical equipment at the airport in accordance with the established ICAO standards,” said the President of AZAL Jahangir Asgarov.

The codes and frequencies received by AZANS are approved by the SAFIRE system, which ensures the organization of international coordination of the assignment of aviation frequencies and by the MICA system, which distributes radar codes. They are stored in global electronic database as well.

Both systems are managed by the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation - EUROCONTROL. The procedure for assigning codes and frequencies is coordinated with all the countries involved.