Commander Royal Navy of Oman calls on Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane
Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nassir Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander Royal Navy of Oman, called on Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and discussed ways to enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between India and Oman, the Indian army informed on Monday.
Taking to Twitter, Additional Directorate General of Public Information for Indian Army, said “Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nassir Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi, Commander Royal Navy of Oman, called on General MM Naravane COAS and discussed ways to enhance the bilateral defence cooperation between the two countries.”
