5G technology will contribute USD 450 bn to Indian economy, says PM Modi

Highlighting the role of the telecom sector in the progress of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said 5G technology will contribute USD 450 bn to the Indian economy while adding that by the end of this decade, the country will be able to launch 6G services.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Prime Minister Modi said, “It is estimated that in the coming time, 5G will contribute USD 450 bn to the Indian economy. This will not only accelerate internet speed but also boost development and employment.”

“By the end of this decade, we will be able to launch 6G services, our task force is working on it. Our efforts will help our startups to become global champions in the telecom sector and 5G technology,” he said.

PM Modi launched a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

“5G Test Bed is an important step towards the country’s self-reliance on critical and modern technology in the telecom sector. The 5G technology is also going to bring positive changes in the governance of the country, ease of living and ease of doing business. This will boost growth in every sector including agriculture, health, education, infrastructure and logistics. This will also create many employment opportunities,” said the Prime Minister.

He said connectivity in 21st century India will determine the pace of progress of the country. He stressed on the modernization of connectivity at every level.

PM Modi further said that every village of the country today is being connected with optical fiber.

“Before 2014, even 100 Gram Panchayats in India were not connected to optical fiber connectivity. Today broadband connectivity has reached to about 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats. To make mobile phones accessible to the poorest of the poor families, we have emphasized on manufacturing of mobile phones in the country itself. The result was that the mobile manufacturing units increased from 2 to over 200,” he said.