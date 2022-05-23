India delivers humanitarian assistance worth ₹43 crore to Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka grapples with a massive economic crisis, India handed over a large amount of humanitarian assistance consignment worth over SLR 2 billion (Rs 43.8 crore) to the island country which reached Colombo on Sunday.

The High Commissioner of India in Colombo, Gopal Baglay handed over the consignment to the senior leadership of the Government of Sri Lanka, reported Colombo Page.

The consignment comprises 9,000 metric tonnes of rice, and 50 metric tonnes of milk powder, coupled with over 25 metric tonnes of drugs and other pharmaceutical supplies.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian High Commission to Colombo said, "A message of care! From the people of to the people of ...High Commissioner handed over rice, milk powder& medicines worth more than SLR 2 billion to Hon'ble FM Prof.G.L Peiris in #Colombo today. Hon'ble Minister @nimaldsilva, @VajiraAbey, @SagalaRatnayaka, @S_Thondaman."

Earlier, the Indian High Commission also tweeted: "People of #India, standing by their bretheren in #SriLanka. Rice, milk powder and medicines worth more than SLR 2billion is scheduled to reach #Colombo on Sunday."

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru MK Stalin had flagged off the humanitarian consignment from Chennai on May 18. This is the first incoming consignment by the Tamil Nadu government under a commitment of 40,000 metric tonnes of rice, 500 metric tonnes of milk powder, and medicines.

"The Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin flagged off 9000 metric tons of rice, 200 metric tons of spirit powder and 24 metric tons of essential medicines in a cargo ship to Sri Lanka to help the people of Sri Lanka," tweeted the Sri Lankan Chief Minister Office.

The consignment will be distributed among several beneficiaries across the country by the Sri Lankan government, reported Colombo Page. The beneficiaries include Northern, Eastern, Central and Western provinces, covering diverse sections of the society.