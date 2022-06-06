India saves Suweseriya : Another magnanimous Indian humanitarian gesture

The Government of India with the blessings of her masses keep on helping Sri Lanka in different ways, the latest being a huge donation of medical drugs and equipment, to be precise a shipment of 3.3 tons of medical supplies that is donated to the Suwaseriya Foundation that effectively runs the 1990 Suweseriya Ambulance Service a project of lifesaver that offers free ambulance ride to the hospitals to the patients who need urgent medication throughout Sri Lanka.

The Indian High Commissioner, Gopal Baglay gladly handed over this life saving consignment of Indian donation to the Chairman of the Suweseriya Foundation Mr. Duminda Ratnayaka in Colombo on 3rd June 2022.

The master mind of this worthy project, parliamentarian, Dr. Harsha de Silva, along with the CEO of the Suweseriya Sohan de Silva graced the occasion to express the sincere gratitude of Sri Lanka to the High Commissioner, Gopal Baglay himself and the people of India and the Indian Government for its deep concern and timely support for Sri Lanka to overcome the acute shortage of essential drugs and other medical supplies.

Dr. Harsha de Silva, requested the visiting Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar when he visited the Suweseriya Headquarters in Colombo the other day (March 2022). India that has got a golden heart to help the needy has quickly responded to the request of Dr.Harsha de Silva by deploying a naval ship (INS), Gharial to ensure that Sri Lanka gets this shipment of essential drugs in time to save the precious in this country.

This donation is not just limited to the Suweseriya as three important hospitals in the island, the General Hospital of Hambantota, Peradeniya Teaching Hospital and the Teaching Hospital of Jaffna are given the essential medical supplies under this Indian donation.

It is apt to make a mention of the 1990 Emergency Ambulance Service spread across the all 25 districts of the country is the invaluable project of India that always extends her support for the development and the progress of Sri Lanka. It offered a massive grant of 22 million USD to launch this scheme of lifesaver.

As a matter of fact, India keeps on its unending support to Sri Lanka as the socio economic crisis has adversely affected the whole population of the citizen of Sri Lanka. Magnanimously, more than 25 tons of essential drugs were donated by the Government and people of India during last two months that are worth around SLR 370 million. Besides this, it has readily offered essential humanitarian supplies valued at close to 3.5 billion USD and a supply of other essential goods such as rice, milk powder, kerosene and so on. The Man of Action, DR. Harsha De Silva has sincerely expressed his thanks to the people of India and the Government of India for the extra care shown to Sri Lanka at this time of severe economic crisis.