Attained new milestones in gram swaraj: PM Narendra Modi

Giving further push to his vision to strengthen the socio-economic condition of villages along with their political empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked his Union Ministers to make the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) aware of the steps taken by the Centre towards this end during eight years of its governance.

Sources say the thrust of the purported message, which the ministers are to purvey among the elected representatives of local rural bodies are the measures taken to empower the PRIs - the stepping block of democracy.

Asserting that India has attained new milestones in “gram swaraj” and democratic empowerment of panchayats in the last eight years, Prime Minister Modi has urged sarpanches to make efforts for saturation coverage of welfare schemes, conserving water and making the upcoming Yoga Day special.

In addendum, the Prime Minister Office (PMO) is understood to have sent a missive directly to sarpanches seeking their cooperation for successful implementation of the government’s programmes in line with the mission of “Aatmnirbhar Bharat” campaign and strengthening rural India.

The sarpanches’ attention has been drawn to the realisation of self-sufficiency and self-rule of the villages due to steps of the government.