PM Narendra Modi's first visit to West Asia after hate remark row

In the wake of the row over remarks on Prophet, PM Narendra Modi’s first visit to a West Asian country will take place towards the end of the month, said sources. The PM will visit the UAE on his way to attend the G7 summit in Germany from June 26-28.

The UAE was among 15 nations that flayed the comments by former BJP office-bearers on Prophet Muhammed. Before the row erupted, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had visited the UAE to offer condolences on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

PM Modi’s stated purpose is primarily to offer condolences to the new ruler Mohammed bin Zayed with whom he has struck a personal rapport, the sources said. The PM’s planned visit to the UAE was cancelled twice earlier due to Covid.