In Odisha, DRDO successfully tests 'Abhyas' high-speed expendable aerial target

On Wednesday, June 29, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) announced the successful flight test of ABHYAS - the High-Speed expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) in Odisha.

The test took place at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.

DRDO stated on Twitter that the aircraft ABHYAS strengthens India's indigenous capabilities and also went on to add that performance of the aircraft at low altitude including sustained level and high manoeuvrability, was demonstrated during the test flight.

The target aircraft was flown from a ground-based controller in a pre-designated low altitude flight path, which was monitored by various tracking sensors deployed by ITR, including radar and electro-optical targeting system.