At least 33 killed in DR Congo clashes

At least 33 people were killed following an attack on a town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a respected monitor said Saturday, raising an earlier reported death toll, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Kivu Security Tracker, the monitor, tweeted that at least 33 people - including militia members and civilians - had died following an attack by the notorious CODECO group on Mongbwalu in Ituri province.

It did not specify how many of the dead were civilians, however.

The death toll raises an earlier reported death toll of 22 people killed during the attack on Mongbwalu town.