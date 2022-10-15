Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World
  3. Other News

Musk tweets that SpaceX will continue to fund Starlink internet service in Ukraine

Other News Materials 15 October 2022 23:02 (UTC +04:00)
Musk tweets that SpaceX will continue to fund Starlink internet service in Ukraine

Follow Trend on

Elon Musk said on Saturday that his rocket company SpaceX would continue to fund its Starlink internet service in Ukraine, a day after he said it could no longer afford to do so, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Musk tweeted: “the hell with it … even though starlink is still losing money & other companies are getting billions of taxpayer $, we’ll just keep funding ukraine govt for free.”

It was not immediately clear whether Musk’s offer was genuine or if he was expressing sarcasm.

Musk said on Friday that SpaceX could not indefinitely fund Starlink in Ukraine.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more