5.8 magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia's western province of West Java on Thursday morning, according to the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The government agency reported a 6.1 magnitude quake before revising it down to 5.8 magnitude. The quake was strongly felt in the country's capital Jakarta.

The earthquake hit at 07:50 a.m. (0050) with its epicenter located at 22 km southeast of the district of Sukabumi in West Java province, with a depth of 122 km under-earth, head of the agency's quake and tsunami mitigation division Daryono told Xinhua via phone.

The tremors did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.