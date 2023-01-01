One soldier, 4 terrorists killed in military operation in NW Pakistan

The Pakistani army conducted an operation on Saturday in the Bannu district of the country's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, killing four terrorists, the military said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Inter-Services of Public Relations (ISPR), the army's media wing, said that the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Jani Khel area of Bannu after receiving information about the presence of the terrorists.

"During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between the troops and the terrorists," said the ISPR, adding that the troops killed four of the terrorists.

According to the ISPR, one soldier died during the exchange of fire.