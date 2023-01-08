South Korea considers buying Israeli drone detection systems

South Korea is considering buying the Sky Spotter drone detection systems from Israel, the Yonhap news service reported on Sunday, citing a defense source, Trend reports citing TASS.

The South Korean military plans to decide whether to formally request the purchase of the system following a review that will determine in the coming weeks if it’s effective in countering North Korean drone threats.

Produced by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Sky Spotter is designed for the early detection and tracking of such aerial objects as drones and balloons.