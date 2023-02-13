S.Korean president's approval rating falls to 36.9 pct: poll

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell 2.4 percentage points over the week to 36.9 percent last week, a weekly poll showed Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The negative assessment on Yoon's conduct of state affairs gained 2.5 percentage points to 60.3 percent, according to local pollster Realmeter.

Support for the ruling conservative People Power Party came to 42.5 percent last week, up 1.5 percentage points from a week earlier.

The main liberal opposition Democratic Party's popularity rating increased 0.5 percentage points to 42.8 percent.

The minor progressive Justice Party won 3.3 percent of support score last week, down 0.3 percentage points from the previous week.

The results were based on a survey of 2,506 voters conducted from last Monday to Friday. It had plus and minus 2.0 percentage points in margin of error with a 95-percent confidence level.