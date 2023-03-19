3 terrorists killed in counter-terror operation in SW Pakistan

Three terrorists were killed in a counter-terror operation by security forces in the Awaran district of Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, a military statement said on Saturday night, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

From March 15 onwards, an intelligence-based operation was initiated to intercept a terrorist group operating in parts of the district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement.

Based on credible information, multiple ambushes had been laid along different routes in the area frequently used by the terrorists in the last three days, the ISPR said.

Resultantly, a party of three terrorists was intercepted while moving towards their hideout, it added.

"On being blocked, they opened fire onto the security forces," the statement said, adding that "during ensuing heavy exchange of fire, all three terrorists have been killed, while a cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered."

The terrorists were linked with firing and improvised explosive devices incidents in parts of the province, said the ISPR.