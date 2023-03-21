Japan says PM Kishida to visit Ukraine

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Japan's foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as broadcaster NHK showed footage of Kishida boarding a train at the Polish border town of Przemysl, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Kishida, as a member of the Group of Seven nations, will voice solidarity and support for Ukraine, the ministry said.

Prior to departing for Poland en route to Ukraine, Kishida visited India, where he met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, NHK reported.

Kishida will also hold talks with his Polish counterpart before returning to Japan on Thursday, the ministry said.