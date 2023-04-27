7 dead in Brazil shootout between police, suspected robbers

At least seven people were killed Wednesday in a shootout between police officers and suspected criminals planning to rob highway toll booths in Brazil's Goias state, the state Military Police confirmed, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident took place in the early morning at a house in the town of Nova Gama, after the Military Police was alerted by intelligence services about the planned heist, according to the police.

Officers went to the address and found at least 12 people purportedly gathered to carry out the robbery.

The two sides exchanged heavy gunfire, resulting in the death of four of the suspects and wounding another three, who were rushed to hospital but died before they could be treated.

Five of the suspects managed to escape and are being sought by the police.