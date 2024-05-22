Iran's Supreme National Security Council holds meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Iran's Supreme National Security Council has held a meeting in Tehran, Trend reports.

First, a minute of silence was observed for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and others who lost their lives in the helicopter crash.

The meeting covered topics ranging from domestic to regional and international issues.

To note, on May 19, a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Tabriz Province Imam Ayatollah Ali Hashim, and East Azerbaijan Province Governor-General Malek Rahmati crashed while flying from Khudafarin to Tabriz.

The Iranian President and the entire accompanying delegation were confirmed dead.

