Russian president OKs deal on development of military-technical co-op with Kyrgyzstan

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a federal law ratifying an agreement on development of military-technical cooperation with Kyrgyzstan, RIA Novosti reported.

The document was signed on June 20, 2017 and ratified by Kyrgyzstan's parliament on Dec. 21, 2017.

The agreement stipulates improvement of the mechanism of supply of military products, provision of armed forces, military formations and special services with highly effective weapons systems, as well as formation of a technical component of the collective security system.

