Putin: Thanks to 2018 FIFA World Cup, prejudice against and myths about Russia collapse

15 July 2018 03:11 (UTC+04:00)

The FIFA World Cup hosted by Russia has been a success and its best achievement is that anti-Russian myths and prejudice collapsed, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening a gala concert at the Bolshoi Theater on Saturday, TASS reported.

"Russia was getting ready for the championship substantially and responsibly, and we are sincerely glad that it has been a success and has united millions of people," Putin said.

"Our efforts have been properly praised both by the athletes, who were provided with the best conditions to showcase their best capabilities, and by media representatives, since the staff of the championship’s eleven media centers have been working round the clock to help them, and certainly, by the fans," he said.

