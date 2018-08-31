Explosion rocks Russian defense plant leaving three dead, and three missing

31 August 2018 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion has hit the Sverdlov defense plant in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, killing three and leaving another three missing, a regional law enforcement source told TASS.

"According to preliminary reports, the explosion killed three and left another two injured. Besides, three people are missing," the source said.

He added that some ammonal explosive had gone off in one of the plant’s workshops. "A technological process disruption is believed to have caused the explosion," the source said, adding that "a fire broke out after the blast, engulfing an area of 100 square meters." Firefighters are working at the scene.

"The blaze has been categorized as a three-alarm fire," the source said.

The Sverdlov plant is the biggest producer of industrial explosives, detonators and booster leads for the mining industry.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Vice-Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan talks restriction on import of gasoline from Russia
Kazakhstan 11:59
EDB to finance construction of automobile factory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 11:26
Kremlin says Putin, Trump could hold talks three times this year
Russia 09:47
Hungarian PM to meet with Putin in Moscow
Russia 30 August 22:51
OPEC, non-OPEC seek to formalize oil policy coordination
Oil&Gas 30 August 16:43
Latest
French companies interested in strengthening positions in Turkmen market
Economy news 14:58
Kazakh energy official explains why country needs another refinery
Kazakhstan 14:56
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to implement major joint projects
Kazakhstan 14:53
Turkmenistan, UAE hold business talks
Economy news 14:46
Azerbaijan studying information on Armenia's purchase of weapons in India
Politics 14:46
Number of illegal visits to occupied Azerbaijani territories decreases - Foreign ministry
Politics 14:21
Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan
Politics 13:50
Official calls for enhanced trade ties between Iran, Italy
Business 13:28
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59