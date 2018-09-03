Russia moving to make visa waiver agreements with all countries

Steps to make visa waiver agreements with all countries are an important part of Russia’s foreign policy activities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing students and lecturers at a Moscow State Institute of International Relations event marking the beginning of a new academic year on Monday, TASS reports.

"Consistent steps aimed at making visa waiver agreements with all countries are a very important foreign policy trend. We have already made such agreements with about one-third of countries that we cooperate with. Another one-third of countries have eased visa restrictions that made the life of our citizens travelling abroad easier," Lavrov said.

At the same time, the Russian top diplomat said that "we would definitely like to move forward faster in all these areas."

