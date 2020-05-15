Putin, Vucic discuss joint projects on energy, transport

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic spoke in favor of further strengthening of strategic partnership and discussed projects on energy, railroad transport and high technologies, Kremlin press service announced, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The sides expressed mutual intent for further strengthening of Russian-Serbian strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation, including development of joint projects on energy, railroad transport and high technology," the press service said,

The two heads of state also congratulated each other with the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the World War II and noted the special attitude of the people of both nations to the anniversary, the press service said.

Besides, Vucic expressed his gratitude for assistance provided by the Ministry of Defense’s joint team in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and underscored the importance of further coordination of efforts on countering the infection spread.